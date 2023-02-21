 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Oil falls more than 1% as growth fears offset China demand hopes

Reuters
Feb 21, 2023 / 10:01 PM IST

The focus in the wider financial market is firmly on the release on Wednesday of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting, after recent data raised the risk of interest rates remaining higher for longer.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, joining a growing number of nations that tax super normal profits of energy companies. (Representative Image)

Brent crude oil slipped more than 1% in a volatile session on Tuesday as persistent concerns about global economic growth outweighed supply curbs and prompted investors to take profits on the previous day's gains.

The focus in the wider financial market is firmly on the release on Wednesday of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting, after recent data raised the risk of interest rates remaining higher for longer.

Global benchmark Brent crude was down $1.13 at $82.94 a barrel by 10:56 a.m. EST (1556 GMT).

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for March, which expires on Tuesday, fell 24 cents to $76.10. The second-month contract slipped 25 cents at $76.30.