Offer education in Indian languages, Centre tells technical institutes

Technical institutes including the Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) may soon be offering engineering programmes in your mother tongue.

The work on this is estimated to begin in 2021 as a part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

IIT sources said that the work on this front has been given a further nudge post a July 8 meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a meeting with centrally funded technical institutes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that these institutes must work towards developing academic content in Indian languages.

"We need to develop an ecosystem of technological education in Indian languages and translate global journals into regional languages," he said.

As part of the NEP, the education ministry is also setting up a task force for preparing a roadmap for imparting technical education in mother tongue. This would include programmes like B.Tech in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

This is to enable students from across geographies to get access to technical education. Translated journals will also be made available to these candidates.

While the timeline has not yet been set for this initiative, work will begin on translation by December 2021.

Apart from the thrust on local languages, PM Modi has also advised these institutes to focus on developing futuristic solutions in fields of education, healthcare, agriculture, defense, and cyber technologies.