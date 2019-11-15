OECD’s digital tax move may be a win-win for all

Abhijit Kumar Dutta

The Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has bowled a googly on Google Tax. It’s a popular term to refer to anti-avoidance provisions in several jurisdictions dealing with profits or royalties diverted to other destinations with lower or nil rates.

On November 8, the OECD floated a consultation paper for Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) proposal under Pillar Two of BEPS (Base Erosion and Profit Shifting), proposing a minimum rate of tax for all internationally operating businesses. This means that not only technology companies, but also most multinationals, which have intangible assets as profit drivers, will come under the tax ambit.

The fresh OECD initiative is in addition to proposals under Pillar One, which were circulated last month and are related to the allocation of taxing rights between jurisdictions considering various proposals for new profit allocation.

Though India is not a member of the Paris-headquartered OECD, it is party to the discussions and is leading the global effort to rework the traditional international tax system to make digital firms pay taxes regardless of their physical presence or measured profits in a country. Since multinational enterprises such as Amazon, Facebook, Google and Netflix have a significant user base in India, any new international taxation rule is bound to have an impact on this country.

In recent times, various countries have tried different ways to tax digital firms. India, for instance, introduced an “equalisation levy” on certain kinds of online and digital businesses in 2016. Under the system, a levy of 6-8 per cent of gross payment is slapped on the provider of the service if it is a foreign entity without a “permanent establishment” in India. For 2018-19, the government collected about Rs 900 crore in equalisation levy. Among other countries, France recently introduced a 3 per cent digital service tax on sales generated there by multinational firms such as Google and Facebook. A similar levy has also been introduced by the British government.

It is obvious that the OECD, via its proposals under Pillar One and Pillar Two, is trying to bring about a more unified and comprehensive tax system to make the world’s digital giants pay their fair share of tax.

In fact, under Pillar Two, the 36-member economic bloc makes its intent very clear. It says: “A minimum tax rate on all income reduces the incentive for taxpayers to engage in profit shifting and establishes a floor for tax competition among jurisdictions. In doing so, the GloBE proposal is intended to address the remaining BEPS challenges linked to the digitalisation of the economy, but it goes even further and addresses these challenges more broadly… Depending on its design, the GloBE proposal may shield developing countries from pressure to offer inefficient tax incentives.”

“The GloBE proposal is based on the premise that, in the absence of a co-ordinated and multilateral solution, there is a risk of uncoordinated, unilateral action, both to attract more tax base and protect the existing tax base, with adverse consequences for all jurisdictions,” the OECD said.

While releasing the 21-page consultation document under Pillar One in October, the OECD had said, “In a digital age, allocation of taxing rights can no longer be exclusively circumscribed by reference to physical presence. The current rules, dating back to the 1920s, are no longer sufficient to ensure fair allocation of taxing rights in an increasingly globalised world.”

The OECD made a “unified approach” and suggested creation of a new nexus rule -- largely dependent on sales -- that would not depend on physical presence in the user/market jurisdiction. Moreover, the new OECD system goes beyond the arm’s length principle for allocation of profits, by suggesting a three-tier formulae-based apportionment.

India, while agreeing to the nexus rule of the OECD, has serious reservations about the profit allocation and taxation mechanism as suggested by the economic bloc.

According to official sources, India feels that its share of tax from multinational digital companies will be substantially lower than the current mop-up under equalisation levy if the taxation formula suggested by the OECD is applied. The OECD formula seeks to distribute “residual profit” among jurisdictions where taxability is established.

India and other developing countries want the entire profit of these companies to come under the taxation ambit.

They argue that the portion of total profit liable for taxation in a given territory should be proportional to the sales made by the firm within the jurisdiction. But the consultative paper released by the OECD said only the “residual profit” should be apportioned among countries. This deemed residual profit would be the profit that remains after allocating what would be regarded as a deemed routine profit on activities to the countries where the activities are performed, the paper said.

According to media reports, India has already approached the OECD and sought changes to this proposal. It has proposed a more balanced principle for taxation of global digital companies based on the place of revenue generation. Sources said India’s suggestion would have to be considered before a final taxation framework is published by the OECD next year.

The interesting point is businesses conducted by digital multinationals are global in nature. However, taxation of such businesses is local, leaving scope for arbitrage and ambiguity. The OECD is trying to plug this loophole and, so far, its move is in the right direction. While this global initiative may not help in additional revenue accrual in the immediate future, the rules will be beneficial for countries like India in the long run.

If and when a consensus evolves on this matter, it will do away with the need for countries to come up with Google Tax-type steps and also offer some sort of tax certainty to digital firms. It can well be a win-win situation for all.