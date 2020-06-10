App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 09:55 PM IST | Source: Reuters

OECD sees deepest peace-time slump in a century

With crisis responses set to shape economic and social prospects for the coming decade, she urged governments not to shy away from debt-financed spending to support low-paid workers and investment.

Reuters

The global economy will suffer the biggest peace-time downturn in a century before it emerges next year from a coronavirus-inflicted recession, the OECD said on Wednesday.

Updating its outlook, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) forecast the global economy would contract 6.0 percent this year before bouncing back with 5.2 percent growth in 2021 - providing the outbreak is kept under control.

However, the Paris-based policy forum said an equally possible scenario of a second wave of contagion this year could see the global econmy contract 7.6 percent before growing only 2.8 percent next year.

"By the end of 2021, the loss of income exceeds that of any previous recession over the last 100 years outside wartime, with dire and long-lasting consequences for people, firms and governments," OECD chief economist Laurence Boone wrote in an introduction to the refreshed outlook.

"Ultra-accommodative monetary policies and higher public debt are necessary and will be accepted as long as economic activity and inflation are depressed, and unemployment is high," Boone said.

"Ultra-accommodative monetary policies and higher public debt are necessary and will be accepted as long as economic activity and inflation are depressed, and unemployment is high," Boone said.

As the threat of a second wave of contagion keeps uncertainty high, Boone said now was no time to fan the flames of trade tensions and governments should cooperate on a treatment and vaccine for the virus.

The U.S economy, the world's biggest, is seen contracting 7.3 percent this year before growing 4.1 percent next year. In the event of a second outbreak, the U.S. recession would reach 8.5 percent this year and the economy would grow only 1.9 percent in 2021, the OECD said.

Meanwhile, the euro area is heading for a downturn of 9.1 percent this year followed by 6.5 percent growth next year. But the recession could reach 11.5 percent this year in the event of a second outbreak, followed by growth of 3.5 percent in 2021.

Britain is expected to see the worst downturn among the countries covered by the OECD, with its economy forecast to contract 11.5 percent this year before recovering 9.0 percent next year. A second outbreak could trigger a slump of 14.0 percent this year followed by a rebound of 5.0 percent next year, the OECD said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 09:54 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #OECD #World News

