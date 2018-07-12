Odisha to examine fishes imported from other states

Odisha government today issued direction to Fisheries department to examine fishes being brought from neighbouring states, officials said.

The direction was issued by Agriculture and Animal Resources Development minister Pradeep Maharathy.

The state government's direction in this regard was issued after Assam government on July 10 had imposed 10-day ban on import of fishes from Andhra Pradesh and other states.

The Assam government reportedly imposed ban on import of fishes after finding presence of formalin in fishes.

"Though we have not received any such report so far. But after getting reports from the Assam government, the fish brought from Andhra Pradesh would be sent to the laboratory for a comprehensive test by a team of experts. The state government will take drastic action if any negative report is found," Maharathy told reporters here.

Maharathy said the secretary of Fisheries department has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report. An expert team will be constituted for this purpose, he said.

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare minister Pratap Jena also said that his department will make a thorough investigation into the matter.

Formalin, used to preserve dead bodies in mortuaries to prevent their rotting, is allegedly added to the fishes in order to keep them fresh. It is also alleged that the fishermen after catching fish lift its gill cover and inject formalin into it to keep it fresh.