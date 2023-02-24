 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Odisha receiving numerous investment proposals, govt focused on job creation: Naveen Patnaik

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

Naveen Patnaik, during a discussion in the assembly on Thursday, said the state has the potential to emerge as a leading state in many sectors.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said "transparency in governance" has created the right environment for investors in Odisha, with the state receiving numerous proposals for setting up manufacturing and service sector industries.

Patnaik, during a discussion in the assembly on Thursday, said the state has the potential to emerge as a leading state in many sectors.

"Our prudent fiscal management has enabled Odisha to be a revenue surplus state. In the coming years, I am confident that the state will be making rapid and transformative progress which will result in socio-economic empowerment and development across all segments.

"The transparent, sensitive and stable governance provided by us has created the right ecosystem for the investors, with the state receiving numerous proposals for setting up of manufacturing and service industries in Odisha," the CM underlined.