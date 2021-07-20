Odisha govt approves Rs 95 crore for school infrastructure development

A teacher and students, wearing hats designed for space keeper, practice social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at Ban Pa Muad School in Chiang Mai, north of Thailand, on July 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Wichai Taprieu)

The Odisha government approved projects worth Rs 95 crore to develop school infrastructure in 23 districts of the state, officials said on Tuesday.

The approval was given on Monday at the 26th Executive Council meeting of Mo School Abhiyan, they said.

Alumni members along with various philanthropic organisations contributed Rs 11.56 crore for the development of the government-run schools across the state.

In addition, financial aid of Rs 20 crore was granted to Mo School Abhiyan by various CSR funds.

The council approved projects worth Rs 94.70 crore, officials said.

Meanwhile, a special academic committee was set up to recommend strategies for the academic enrichment of schools.