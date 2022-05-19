Odisha govt approves Rs 429 crore for mega aluminium park

The Odisha government made a budgetary provision of Rs 428.95 crore for development of a mega aluminium park in Angul. The decision in this regard was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here.

It also approved a new scheme - Financial Assistance for Development of Mega Aluminium Park at Angul, along with the budgetary support for IDCO (Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation), the implementing agency. The project will be implemented during the period from 2021-22 to 2023-24, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra told reporters here.

Among other decisions, Mohapatra said the cabinet approved proposals for creation of land bank for industry and infrastructure, sanctioned grant-in-aid in favour of 24 private upper primary schools and enactment of a separate legislation for setting up of a self-financed private university.