App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha banks on infrastructure, skilled labour to attract investments in textile sector

Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, while addressing the 'Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum for Textiles and Apparel Sector' event on Friday, highlighted Odisha's unique competitive advantages in the textiles and apparel sector.

PTI

In a bid to attract investments in the textile and apparel manufacturing sector, the Odisha government has said it has "world-class" infrastructure facilities, strong logistics base and skilled manpower required for such units to flourish.

Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, while addressing the 'Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum for Textiles and Apparel Sector' event on Friday, highlighted Odisha's unique competitive advantages in the textiles and apparel sector.

"Textile and apparel manufacturing is one of the focus sectors of the Odisha government and several firms have already set up their units in the state," he said.

Close

The abundant skilled workforce in the state is available at competitive wage rates, Mishra said.

Exports and imports can be facilitated through Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur ports, he said.

Industries Department Secretary Hemant Sharma said new infrastructure facilities are being developed in the state, including textiles parks in Bhadrak and Dhamra.

During the event, officials from Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu also highlighted the investment opportunities in their respective states.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 11:35 am

tags #Economy #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.