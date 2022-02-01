MARKET NEWS

    HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Number of subscribers to PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel crosses one crore

    PM Modi has a significant presence on social media with a massive following across various platforms.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
    The number of subscribers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel has crossed one crore. Modi has a significant presence on social media with a massive following across various platforms.

    While US President Joe Biden has over seven lakh followers on YouTube, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has over 36 lakh, Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador has 30.7 lakh, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has 28.8 lakh and the White House has 19 lakh followers.

    Among the national leaders, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has 5.25 lakh followers on YouTube while Shashi Tharoor, who is also popular on social media platforms, has 4.39 lakh followers.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 12:22 pm
