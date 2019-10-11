App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Number of crorepati taxpayers up 20% to 97,689 in AY 2018-19: CBDT data

The Central Board of Direct Taxes on October 11 released time-series data updated up to fiscal year 2018-19 and income-distribution data for AY 2018-19 (fiscal year 2017-18).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The number of crorepati taxpayers shot up 20 per cent to 97,689 during assessment year (AY) 2018-19, as per tax returns data released by the revenue department. The number such individuals having taxable income of over Rs 1 crore stood at 81,344 during AY 2017-18.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes on October 11 released time-series data updated up to fiscal year 2018-19 and income-distribution data for AY 2018-19 (fiscal year 2017-18).

The data includes income-distribution information of corporate, firms, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and individuals.

Close

If all taxpayers are included, the number of those with taxable income of more than Rs 1 crore per annum rises to about 1.67 lakh, a 19 per cent rise over AY 2017-18.

related news

In all, more than 5.87 crore income tax returns were filled, as per the statistics generated from e-filed returns (digitally signed, e-verified or where ITRV has been received) submitted up to August 15, 2019.

The data revealed that over 5.52 crore individuals, 11.3 lakh HUFs, 12.69 lakh firms and 8.41 lakh companies were among those who filed returns.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 09:49 pm

tags #Business #Central Board of Direct Taxes #Economy #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.