Number of crorepati taxpayers up 20% to 97,689 in AY 2018-19: CBDT data

The number of crorepati taxpayers shot up 20 per cent to 97,689 during assessment year (AY) 2018-19, as per tax returns data released by the revenue department. The number such individuals having taxable income of over Rs 1 crore stood at 81,344 during AY 2017-18.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes on October 11 released time-series data updated up to fiscal year 2018-19 and income-distribution data for AY 2018-19 (fiscal year 2017-18).

The data includes income-distribution information of corporate, firms, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and individuals.

If all taxpayers are included, the number of those with taxable income of more than Rs 1 crore per annum rises to about 1.67 lakh, a 19 per cent rise over AY 2017-18.

In all, more than 5.87 crore income tax returns were filled, as per the statistics generated from e-filed returns (digitally signed, e-verified or where ITRV has been received) submitted up to August 15, 2019.