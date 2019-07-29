App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nuclear energy best option for 24x7 power: Ex-AERB Chairman

Bhardwaj was addressing Trainee Scientific Officers who completed a one-year orientation programme from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Training School located on IGCAR campus here at Kalpakkam.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pitching for nuclear energy as a best option for availability of power 24x7, former Atomic Energy Regulatory Board Chairman S A Bhardwaj on Monday said though the technology is complex, it is devoid of greenhouse gas emissions.

Bhardwaj was addressing Trainee Scientific Officers who completed a one-year orientation programme from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Training School located on IGCAR campus here at Kalpakkam.

A statement from IGCAR quoted Bhardwaj as saying there was no need to have apprehensions about 'ionizing radiation.'

Close

Ionizing radiation is an essential and indispensable part of society today finding wide applications in medical and industrial fields, he said.

"Though complex, nuclear technology is devoid of greenhouse gas emissions and with minimum waste generation. Nuclear energy happens to be the best option 24x7 for 365 days power," Bharadwaj said.

Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) Director Arun Kumar Bhaduri urged young scientists to focus on design rather than just research and development.

Twenty-three Trainee Scientific Officers belonging to 13th Batch of Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Post Graduates (OCES) 2018 successfully completed their one-year orientation-cum-training in the field of nuclear science and engineering.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 05:47 pm

tags #Economy #India

