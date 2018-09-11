NPS assets under management could grow 24% YoY to Rs 2.85 lakh crore in FY19: PFRDA chairman

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) that regulates the National Pension Scheme (NPS) expects assets under management (AUM) to touch Rs 2.85 lakh crore in FY19, from Rs 2.3 lakh crore in the last financial year.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Hemant Contractor, Chairman, PFRDA talks about the regulatory changes and plans to improve NPS distribution.

Excerpts:

Q: PFRDA has now allowed NPS subscribers to invest up to 75 percent in equity. What was the idea behind this regulatory change?

A: This is based on the feedback we received from the market that people were interested in a product that invested up to 75 percent into equity. We think quite a lot of people will invest in it due to this relaxation.

However, at this point, we are not thinking of allowing equity investment beyond 75 percent.

Q: Will you be open to pension fund managers investing in newer instruments?

A: PFRDA has opened it up to alternate investments. But there is a dearth of instruments with good returns in the market.

Q: What is the AUM target for FY19 under NPS?

A: The book has grown by 25 percent in terms of the number of subscribers. However, this is generally a lean period and our peak period is towards the end of the year. The industry has already touched Rs 2.62 lakh crore of AUM and we are hopeful of ending the year at around Rs 2.85 lakh crore.

Q: When will the tenders for selection of new pension fund managers (PFM) be issued?

A: The tender process for selection of PFMs has been stuck due to a lack of clarity on the foreign direct investment (FDI) applicable for the companies. We are awaiting a clarification from the government. Once that comes, we will float tenders. Till then the status quo will continue.

Q: Will you be tapping the non-resident Indian (NRI) market as well?

A: We have an NRI customer base which is around 2,000. We are trying to reach out to the Gulf region because the blue-collar and white-collar workers there do not get any pension benefits. For them, investing in NPS makes sense.

While we are seeing four to five people from the NRI community joining the NPS subscriber base on a daily basis, we want the pace of growth to be faster.

Q: A committee was set up the finance ministry to look into the demand to get all pension products (of insurers, mutual funds) under PFRDA. Has any decision been taken on this?

A: PFRDA has reiterated recently that a decision needs to be taken on this issue. The finance ministry has assured us that the committee will begin work on this matter.

Q: Public sector NPS subscribers still dominate. Are you taking steps to increase penetration among the private sector?

A: Corporate sector employees are mostly members of the Employee Provident Fund (EPF). NPS is the second investment for these individuals and not a preferred instrument for them. The additional tax advantage is what draws them to NPS. Apart from that, our returns are better and the products are also simpler.

Q: But the finance ministry had said that a switch from EPF to NPS will be allowed. Hasn’t it taken off?

A: A few years ago, the ministry of finance had announced that a switch between EPF and NPS will be allowed. But the modalities of it have not yet been spelt out. It also requires a statutory change since EPF is mandatory.

Unless that it is relaxed, people will not join. Also, EPF is EEE (Exempt, Exempt and Exempt) which means it is completely tax-free whereas NPS is Exempt, Exempt, Tax which means the maturity proceeds are taxable. This discourages people from investing in NPS.