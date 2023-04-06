NPS, APY enrolments surpass 1.36 crore last fiscal year

The number of subscriber enrolments under various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) crossed 1.36 crore in the last Financial Year 2022-23, the government said in a statement on April 6.

The number of subscriber enrolments under the Atal Pension Yojana last fiscal year were 1.19 crore while those for National Pension Scheme (all citizens) stood at 8.47 lakh.

The NPS (corporate) enrolments were 1.54 lakh while those for central government and state governments were 1.28 lakh and 5.35 lakh, respectively, according to the statement.

The Atal Pension Yojana is a government social security scheme focussed on all citizens in the unorganized sector. The scheme is administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority through the National Pension Scheme architecture.

The National Pension System is a voluntary, defined contribution retirement savings scheme designed to enable the subscribers to make optimum decisions regarding their future through systematic savings during their working life. Under NPS, individual savings are pooled in to a pension fund which are invested by PFRDA regulated professional fund managers as per the approved investment guidelines in to the diversified portfolios comprising of Government Bonds, Bills, Corporate Debentures and Shares. Related stories Amazon's $1.7B iRobot purchase faces UK antitrust scrutiny

Online gaming rules: MeitY to allow multiple SROs to determine whether a real-money game is permitte...

LPG consumption growth slows to decade-low in saturated market

Moneycontrol News