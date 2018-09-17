NPA mess: IBC is a defining moment and new culture of lending has begun, says FM Arun Jaitley

Reaffirming Modi government’s intent to fix the NPA mess in the banking sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on September 17 said that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is a defining moment in the history of Indian banking.

Here’s what Jaitley said:

- Bank lending before 2008 was Rs 18 lakh crore

- Bank lending jumped to Rs 55 lakh crore between 2008 and 2014

- After 2015, RBI review revealed real picture of NPAs

- Concerted effort was made till 2014 to hide NPAs

- Jump in bank lending took its toll on the economy

- IBC is a defining moment in debtor-creditor relationship

- Culture of creditors chasing debtors ended with IBC

- Govt has initiated numerous reforms over the past few years in the banking sector.

- No employee will face any service conditions which are adverse in nature. The best of the service conditions will apply to all of them after merger of Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda.

- Merger decision keeps in mind that we don’t want merger of relatively weak banks

Earlier, Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Kumar said that government’s approach is to make the foundation strong with systemic changes. Steps taken to clean banking sector.

He added that there is increasing recognition of India’s position as the fastest growing economy in the world.