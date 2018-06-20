Now, you can buy insurance from your local grocery store owner

Don't be surprised if your local grocery store owner urges you to buy an insurance product along with household essentials.

Three years after the insurance regulator announced guidelines for Point of Sales Person (PoSP), the first list of 16 life insurance products have received the approval to be sold through the channel. These products will be simple to understand for both the sales rep, as well as the customer.

This means that anyone who passes the basic certification programme, be it a petrol pump attendant, office security personnel, daily wage labourer, or a household help, can sell the product. They will be paid fixed commissions for the products sold.

Sources said that several local shopkeepers, as well as small entrepreneurs and those without a regular income, have expressed interest to become a PoSP. Insurance companies are now reviewing their applications.

"Distribution is the biggest hurdle in the insurance sector. With PoSP products being approved, those with a minimum qualification can be engaged at at least 30-35 percent cheaper cost than an agent. This is particularly helpful for insurers who don’t have banks as promoters," said the head of distribution at a mid-size private life insurance company.

In its guidelines for PoSP released in 2015, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had said that such individuals should have at least studied till the tenth grade. The aim was to have products that could be sold with minimal intervention and without a rigorous training mechanism.

These individuals are required to pass a basic examination after which they can sell pure term insurance, motor insurance, home insurance, travel insurance and fixed benefit health insurance. One PoSP can either sell life or general insurance and has to be associated with an insurance company or intermediary.

So even if a bank decides to appoint a PoSP, that entity will be responsible for his/her actions in terms of product sales. If a complaint is filed against the sale, the parent entity (insurance company or intermediary) will be liable for action. Sources said that penalties, if any, will be borne by the parent entity.

Soon, the list of the non-life insurance products approved under PoSP will also be available for customers. Other than these, a PoSP cannot sell any other kind of insurance product.

Here, the basic documentation, premium collection, as well as offering relevant products, will done by the PoSP, while the issuance of the policy will be by the insurance company. However, the regulator has not yet clarified about who will be responsible for the claims-settlement process.

Initially, sources said that the regulator's idea is to enable individuals who have no insurance to buy basic risk covers. Over and above that, if there is a need to buy specific niche products, they can contact the concerned insurance companies.