App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 05:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Now, Fitch flags high joblessness, rural distress

The comments on rural incomes and rise in unemployment come amid the election campaigns where the issue of low job creation has gained greater prominence, with the Opposition attacking the government performance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Global ratings agency Fitch on Thursday said there has been a rise in unemployment in the country, and attributed GDP growth deceleration to domestic factors like weak manufacturing and dip in farmers' income.

The agency, which also affirmed the sovereign rating at BBB- with stable outlook, said the Reserve Bank will be on hold for the remainder of 2019 after Thursday's second consecutive 0.25 percent rate cut.

Commenting on the recent data showing a deceleration in growth, the agency said this is mainly driven by domestic factors, and emanates from weak manufacturing and low food inflation weighing on farmers' incomes.

It further "limited available indicators" also point to a "rise in unemployment".

related news

The comments on rural incomes and rise in unemployment come amid the election campaigns where the issue of low job creation has gained greater prominence, with the Opposition attacking the government performance.

There have been concerns over jobless growth, which were also voiced by the then labour minister Bangaru Dattatreya in 2017.

Citing a study by Association for Democratic Reforms, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan had last week said that jobs is the biggest issue in the elections.

A study by the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy had said as many as 1.1 crore jobs were lost in 2018 alone. The government has been citing the growth in EPFO registrations to stress on how jobs have increased and hiding negative dataprints on jobs and even growth.

On the rural economy front, farmers have taken out marches and protested in various pockets of the country over a slew of matters. The government has announced an income support scheme to farmers ahead of the elections.

The agency, whose research arm had earlier voiced doubts over the incumbent Narendra Modi government retaining power, said the elections will create a temporary uncertainty about the policy agenda, it said,

However, the agency noted that governments of all hues have been reform-minded in the last 30 years.

Pointing out to opinion polls predicting a narrower majority for the next government which will make it difficult to carry out reforms like GST, it said "however, there seems plenty of potential for a continued focus on reforms."

It credited the Modi government for carrying out ambitious reform like GST and the bankruptcy law and also added that there has been a reduction in red tape which has reduced transactions costs.

The agency said GDP growth averaged 7.5 percent in the five years to FY19, which is more than twice the 3.6 percent median growth in the 'BBB' peer grouping.

It blamed a "weak fiscal position" as the factor constraining the sovereign rating and underlined that the next government's medium-term fiscal policy will be a keen factor to watch.

Governance standards remain weak, as illustrated by a low score for the World Bank's governance indicator, it said, pointing out that India is 47th percentile versus the 'BBB' median of 59.

The country's ranking on the UN Human Development Index (32nd percentile vs the 'BBB' median of 67) also indicates relatively low basic human development, it said.

Modest fiscal slippages over the targeted levels have stalled fiscal consolidation, it said, adding campaign promises like supporting farmers' incomes will add to spending pressures in FY20.

The agency said it expects headline inflation to average 3.8 percent in FY20 and that the central bank will look for opportunities to ease further, even though its baseline projection is for a hold for remainder of 2019.

The capital injection by an additional 0.6 percent of GDP in FY19 provides banks with a near-term reprieve, it said, adding this has aided the pick-up in credit growth in recent months to 12.9 percent in January.

Bad loans have improved to 10.8 percent in December 2018 from 11.5 percent in March, but the overhang of the over USD 150 billion in stressed assets will be a concern, it said. Even though the stress among NBFCs has receded, the sector's ability to provide credit seems reduced, it said.

The agency expects current account deficit to come in at 2.3 percent in FY19, and underlined India is not immune to emerging-market turmoil, as illustrated by the recent rupee depreciation.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Fitch Ratings #General Elections 2019 #India #joblessness #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Micromax Co-founder Rahul Sharma to Launch Revolt Electric Motorcycle ...

3/34 on Wednesday, 7/49 on Thursday - Malinga Travels from Mumbai to K ...

No Cakewalk for KCR's Daughter Kavitha in Nizamabad Poll Battle Agains ...

Football Fan Exhumes Grandad's Skull To Celebrate Team's Historic Win

'Not a Word Against CPM': Does Rahul Gandhi's Pre-poll Promise Hint at ...

Congress Fields Kamal Nath's Son Nakul from Chhindwara Lok Sabha Seat

Two IAF Officers Killed in Pulwama Road Accident, Injured Rushed to Ho ...

MC Mary Kom Extends Her Support to #SwasthImmunisedIndia

'PM Narendra Modi' Biopic Not Releasing on April 5, Says Producer

EMIs to come down as RBI lowers repo rate

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Will stick to fiscal prudence, lower tax rates if voted to power, says ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty holds 11,600 post RBI policy de ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

Unprecedented reception to Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad shows just whom min ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Moise Kean racism row: Possible punishment should fit the crime as rac ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors react to Dayaben’s replacemen ...

Ziva Dhoni shifts loyalty, cheers for Mumbai Indians in the most adora ...

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha returns as Rajjo, starts shooting for the fi ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.