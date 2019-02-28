App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now, an insurance cover to protect contents of your bank locker

The policy offers seven options of sum insured ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 40 lakh and above

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Any theft or break-ins into a bank branch would mean that your jewellery and other valuables in the locker are at risk. To protect against that, non-life insurance company IFFCO Tokio General Insurance has launched a bank locker protector policy.

This is the first such cover in the industry specifically for bank lockers. At present, a list of home insurance covers offer protection for contents of the bank locker as well. However, these have sub-limits of around Rs 1-2 lakh. This means that claims only up to that amount will be payable.

Bankers also take liability policies that cover any potential thefts that may occur in the bank, including loss of cash and contents. But since locker contents are not declared to bank officials by individuals prior to being deposited, it is difficult to fix a liability on the jewellery or precious items kept in the lockers.

IFFCO Tokio General’s offers a cover against various risks including fire, earthquake, burglary, infidelity by a bank staff or any act of terrorism. Apart from jewellery and valuables, one can also insure important documents kept in a locker as an add-on cover. The policy can be sold both as a retail and a group policy for banks.

Warendra Sinha, MD and CEO, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance, said, "In view of the demand from several of our customers, we have launched this innovative standalone product for people, who do not want to club the items in the bank locker along with any other conventional insurance product."

The process to buy is simple and easy as it just needs a self-declaration up to a specified limit. Valuation report from government approved valuers is required only where value of an individual item is more than Rs 10 lakh and where the total sum insured exceeds Rs 40 lakh for an individual.

For filing a claim, they only require basic documents like the claim form along with supporting documents such as invoices and proof.

The policy offers seven options of sum insured ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 40 lakh and above. The premium rate is affordable, with a cover of Rs 3 lakh available at Rs 300.

IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance is a 51:49 joint venture between the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative (IFFCO) and Japan’s Tokio Marine Group.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 04:16 pm

