November was weak month for life insurers due to high base, says Kotak Institutional Equities

The month of November 2020 was weak for the life insurance business due to a high base, said a report by Kotak Institutional Equities. As per the report, private life insurers posted a 7 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in individual annualised premium equivalent (APE) in November 2020.

APE refers to 100 percent of regular premiums collected and 10 percent of single premium collection.

The report said the APE increase of 14 percent YoY in October 2020 was on the back of a high base.

The country's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported high growth of 104 percent in individual APE during November 2019 due to sunset period of some of its key policies. On this high base, LIC reported 54 percent decline in November 2020.

Among private insurers, HDFC Life, Max Life and Tata AIA performed better than the industry while ICICI Prudential Life and Aditya Birla Sun Life were weak.

Other insurers like SBI Life and Bajaj Allianz Life were broadly in line with industry averages. The Kotak report said that equity mutual funds reported sharp outflows likely due to profit booking.

Among the different business segments, the share of single premium dropped to 47 percent in November 2020 from 50 percent in October 2020. The Kotak report said the marginal decline in share of single premiums likely indicates some moderation in pace of growth of annuity or lump sum payout products.

In the group business, the private players’ market share in group business was broadly flat month-on-month at 24 percent in November 2020. Among major private players, Bajaj Life, HDFC Life and SBI Life lost marginal marketshare in group business on a month-on-month basis while it increased for Aditya Birla Sun Life and ICICI Prudential Life.