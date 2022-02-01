MARKET NEWS

    Nothing for middle class, poor in Union Budget: Rahul Gandhi

    "M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for – Salaried class, Middle class, the poor and deprived, Youth, Farmers and MSMEs," Gandhi said on Twitter.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday dubbed the Union Budget for 2022-23 as a "zero-sum budget", saying it has nothing for the salaried, middle class and the poor.

    His comments came soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament.

    "M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for – Salaried class, Middle class, the poor and deprived, Youth, Farmers and MSMEs," Gandhi said on Twitter.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Economy #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 02:09 pm
