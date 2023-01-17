 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Noted economist Kenneth Rogoff calls India a bright spot, says China won't be growth engine

Jan 17, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST

India's economy is going to benefit from the big domestic market and discounts on oil and will do better than its emerging economy peers, said noted American economist Kenneth Rogoff in an interview to CNBC-TV18 at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Rogoff called India a bright spot and said it has huge opportunity from the China+1 strategy as geopolitical fears continue to dominate and countries worry about the growing tensions over Taiwan. Companies will expand their presence to other geographies fearing some of the challenges in China, he said.

He said that despite China doing well in the short term due to reopening after a strict virus control regime called zero-COVID was rolled back, there will be problems in the long run.

"In longer term China has a lot of problems and won't be the growth engine that it was over the last decade," Rogoff underlined.

He explained that no matter what the Chinese government does on the real estate front, growing centralisation and geopolitical tensions will be challenges going forward. He said that Xi Jinping has got rid of some of the technocrats in signs of his growing hold over power.

"I think they have come to the end of the line on their growth model."