you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Note ban-induced new taxpayer base may lead to Rs 30,000-crore windfall for govt: SBI

The lender has cited demonetisation and Operation Clean Money as the reasons behind the estimated considerable increase in the number of income tax returns filed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The government will witness a windfall of at least Rs 30,000 crore from the increase in number of taxpayers, the State Bank of India (SBI) has said in a report on Wednesday.

The public sector bank has cited demonetisation and Operation Clean Money as key reasons behind the estimated increase in the number of income tax returns filed.

The number of returns filed, as on July 31, stands at 3.43 crore as against 2.24 crore filed during the corresponding period in FY18.

The 53-percent increase in filing would generate extra tax revenue for the government, the lender has said in a report.

The state-owned lender has estimated that the government could earn an extra tax revenue of around Rs 30,000 crore over and above the estimated trend. The lender has assumed a trend of 30 percent growth over FY18 numbers and an increase of at least around 2 crore new taxpayers filing their return in the current fiscal.

To reach the figure of Rs 30,000 crore, the bank has assumed that 75 percent of such people have filed with zero income and only 25 percent are paying a minimum Rs 5,000 tax per month.

The central bank on Wednesday released its annual report for 2017-18 with forecasts for the current financial year, updates on demonetisation and the state of its own finances.

The report suggests that nearly 99.3 percent of India’s banned currency during demonetisation in November 2016 has come back.

First Published on Aug 29, 2018 06:07 pm

tags #banking #Economy #Income Tax #SBI

