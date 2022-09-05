Not sure if we are holding back sovereign bonds from global indices, says finance minister

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 5 said that she is not sure if the government is holding back the inclusion of sovereign bonds on global indices.

“I don’t know whether we are holding it (bond index inclusion) back but I think the global situation between 2020 — because this was one of the announcements that I had made in 2020 February budget — but post that, because of the pandemic and also because of the global evolving situations, the flow has not been as quick as we wanted it,” Sitharaman said at Ashwamedh – Elara India Dialogue 2022.

“I am sure it will come to its natural, logical conclusion sooner.”

The comments come amid speculation that Indian government bonds could be included on JPMorgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets as early as this month.

The inclusion in global bond indices is being keenly eyed as it would open the doors to passive investments worth billions of dollars.

India caps foreign investment in bonds as a percentage of outstanding debt but has allowed unfettered access to foreign investors through a special category called Fully Accessible Route, under which some bonds can be bought outside of the prudential limits.

Foreign flows into Indian bonds turned positive in August after six consecutive months of outflows.

The Centre is not "desperate" to get Indian government bonds listed on global indices and will stick to its stance of not granting tax exemptions that have been sought to facilitate the move, a senior official told Moneycontrol in late August.

Taxing the gains made by foreign investors from the sale of Indian government bonds once they have been listed on the indices has been a sticking point between the Centre and Euroclear, the Belgium-based platform preferred by investors to settle securities transactions.

The government’s position has been that it will not give up its right to tax bond gains.