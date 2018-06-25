Not quite on track: Deadlines missed on 44 highway projects as Gadkari reviews 'Mission 300'

As the Modi government gears up to showcase infrastructure as its “biggest achievement”, more than 100 national highway projects are still incomplete with over 60 percent sanctioned in the last three years.

The government has, however, maintained most of these 300 highway projects sanctioned since 2015, will be commissioned by March 2019.

The project completion record, however, runs contrary to the claims of road transport and highways ministry had made that the target was to first complete the previous government's “unfinished work”.

“Target is to complete about 300 projects out of the ongoing 800 projects by the government,” a senior official had told Moneycontrol adding, “these include projects from 2014-15 and works, largely, prior to that”.

Data released by the government shows that a list of 103 projects has been drawn with a target to complete work on 84 projects latest by December 31, 2018. Remaining projects are to be completed by March 31, 2019.

Length of incomplete work ranges from 58.68 kilometer for a stretch on NH-56 in Varanasi to 1.03 km on NH-100 (New 130) in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

An analysis of the 100 projects show that 66 projects or 64.07 percent started after the NDA government came to power. While 23 projects that started in 2016 are still incomplete, about 21 projects of 2015 are work-in-progress. 20 projects belong to 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Interestingly, one highway project of 2005 and two highway projects of 2009 are also in the list. This includes a 3.65 km stretch in Guwahati (2005), 8.8 km in Ambala and 6.17 km in Jaipur (both 2009).

The list found mention of only 27 highway projects from Congress tenure. These were from 2010 (seven projects), 2011 (12 projects), 2012 (six projects) and 2013 (two projects). For 2014, seven projects were sanctioned before May and two were sanctioned after Centre came to power.

Another list compiles 24 projects that are to be completed between April and June 2019. Of these, 87.5 percent (21 projects) were sanctioned after 2015. One project each from 2011, 2012 and 2013 found mention in the list.

Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari, recently held a two-day review meeting in Goa to conduct state-wise project appraisal. Highway projects worth more than Rs 100 crore were up for review. Out of 427 projects of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and 311 projects of the ministry and NHIDCL reviewed, 127 projects by the former and 153 projects by latter are to be completed by March next year.

Another senior official from the road ministry told Moneycontrol that 2018 will see “completion of many big projects”.

“Big highway projects are about to enter their final stage… Only last patch work in being done. We will come with many inaugurations,” he said.

The ministry has declared 2018 as the “construction year” and has decided to work on a “mission mode” before the poll bugle rings in for general elections of 2019.