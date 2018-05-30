Not just at time of joining a new job, background checks are now on repeat mode

A Delhi-based corporate lawyer was baffled when a human resource (HR) official of his organisation sent him an email asking him to fill up a consent form to access his credit score. Being employed with the firm for three years, he was confused as to why they wanted to verify the information again. The reason was, he was being promoted to a senior management role.

His credit score had in fact dropped in the past one year because he missed a few credit card bill payments and he was questioned on this. Further, the law firm also asked him to keep a track of his financial dues at a time when his employer was defending high-profile cases of debt-laden firms.

Re-screening or the process of conducting a background verification again in the duration of employment is slowly becoming the norm. This means that even after a candidate has been screened at the time of joining a new company, their credentials are checked once again.

So next time you miss bill payments or jump a signal, beware. Your company may seek clarifications on these specific actions.

Background verification is now slowly becoming a dynamic process. It is not just restricted to the time when a candidate is being recruited.

The companies only verify data and seek clarifications where there have been discrepancies. However, it is not a threat to your job and only if there is a serious criminal case filed against them will it impact employment.

Steve Girdler, Managing Director of EMEA and APAC at background verification firm HireRight, said companies primarily look at data on criminal cases filed in the time period after he/she has joined the company.

According to a report by HireRight, India has been early adopter of rescreening. This, it said, ensures that changes in employee circumstances were being accounted for as they moved through their career. For example, this could be to cover the requirements of a new role with increased responsibility or having records up to date such as criminal convictions and professional licenses.

The report also said only 44 percent (down from 57 percent in 2017) companies do not rescreen post hire, the rest conduct the screening process again.

Background verification firms Moneycontrol spoke to said primarily completion of key certifications (like CFA), validity of professional certifications as well as court cases are checked by companies.

Information technology firms as well as banking and financial services firms are the most active in rescreening employees. Multinational corporations who do this in other markets are also following it in India.

When it comes to rescreening, changes in the global head offices could also have repercussions in the Indian market. For instance, a speeding ticket could be considered a minor traffic offence in one company. However, a firm in the automotive sector could consider that as a major issue if it happens on a regular basis.

“You will not be sacked based on the findings of the rescreening process. This is just basic hygiene which companies are looking at to ensure that records and information about employees is up to date,” said a senior official with a mid-size employee screening firm.

If it is a high-profile court case, the employee does get the information. However, when it comes to other issues like sexual harassment charges filed in a previous establishment. The person quoted above cited an instance of an IT engineer who was found to be in an alleged sexual harassment matter in his previous company and this hadn’t been disclosed in the past. Though he was asked to go on leave till the matter was resolved, he finally quit.

Among employees, the highest quantum of rescreening is done for those who are either promoted or changing roles. Also, now that contingent and contract workforce is on the rise, rescreening is being made a part of the verification process.