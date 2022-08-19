Not Enough Jobs | Youngsters' share in India's labour market shrinks despite rising youth population: CMIE

India’s workforce is getting older as the share of younger people in the labour market has shrunk while the share of those in their forties and fifties has gone up drastically, according to the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE).

The educational qualification of the labour force has also come down over the years.

Around 13 percent of the country's labour force belonged to the age bracket of 15-24 years in 2021-22, down from 17 percent in 2016-17, according to the estimates from CMIE’s Consumer Pyramids Household Survey.

As the percentage of youngsters declined, the share of those in their forties and fifties in the labour force has gone up from 42 percent to 57 percent.

While the share of youngsters in the labour market has fallen, their share in the overall population rose from 26 percent to 28 percent in the last seven years, showing that a demographic change is not responsible for the fall in their share in the labour force.

“An increasing proportion of people have chosen to continue to be students even as they were well into the working-age group,” said CMIE in its report. Around 15 percent of the working-age population had declared themselves as students in 2016-17. This figure increased to 23 percent in 2021-22.

The working-age population in India increased by around 120 million between 2016-17 and 2021-22. However, the overall labour force shrunk by 10 million, showing that the market could not absorb the additional labour that became available through the natural process of population growth.

“It can be inferred then that people did not continue to be students because they were attracted to higher education (or because they took longer to acquire education) but because there weren’t enough jobs for all of them to take up,” said the business information company.

Interestingly, an increase in the number of working-age students hasn’t resulted in an improvement in the educational qualification of the workforce.

While the percentage of graduates and post-graduates amongst the employed did see a rise from 12.9 percent in 2017-18 to 13.4 percent in 2018-19, it fell to 11.8 percent by 2020-21. Although the figure partially recovered to reach 12.2 percent in 2021-22, it is yet to reach the 2018-19 level.

As the share of graduates declined, the percentage of people with higher secondary education as their maximum qualification went up from 28 percent in 2016-17 to 38 percent in 2021-22, shows data.

"This sudden fall in graduates among the employed and the incomplete recovery does not bode well for India’s competitiveness," said CMIE. The report added that an ageing workforce could impact India's attempts to reap its demographic dividend.