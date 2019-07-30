App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not all subsidies are bad, some promote equity in development: Manmohan Singh

Addressing a gathering here at the launch of a book written by the late Mahesh Neelkanth Buch, a former IAS officer, Singh said the author had provided thought-provoking ideas for the future development of the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on July 30 said not all subsidies were bad and if there were leakages, they ought to be plugged rather than doing away with subsidies altogether as some of them might promote the cause of equity in development.

Addressing a gathering here at the launch of a book written by the late Mahesh Neelkanth Buch, a former IAS officer, Singh said the author had provided thought-provoking ideas for the future development of the country.

He talked about various chapters of the book, which contains 20 articles that are classified under six major themes -- the functioning of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), reforms in police, judiciary and electoral systems, economic policy, social challenges (health, corruption and reservation), governance and environment.

Close

"Mahesh has a very thoughtful chapter on the role of subsidies and I agree with his conclusions that not all subsidies are bad and if there are leakages, they ought to be plugged rather than to do away with subsidies altogether as some of them may promote the cause of equity in development," the senior Congress leader said.

Buch, a 1957-batch IAS officer, was a contemporary of Singh in the Cambridge University.
First Published on Jul 30, 2019 10:23 pm

tags #Economy #India #Manmohan Singh.Business

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.