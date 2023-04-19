 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Non-tech firms, global capability centres absorb tech talent despite global headwinds

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

The report also stated that despite global headwinds and geopolitical tensions over the past year, the Indian economy has remained resilient with the continued adoption of new-age technologies in FY23.

The push for technological adoption across non-tech industries has led to a redistribution of skills, resulting in a correction of demand for professionals.

Up to 20 percent of the lateral movement from IT firms has been absorbed into global capability centres (GCCs) and non-tech firms that are going digital, as per a report by staffing firm Quess Corp. Industries such as Energy and Utilities (11 percent), Healthcare and Life Science (11 percent), Automotive and Engineering (10 percent), BFSI (7 percent), and Telecom Networks (6 percent) held a high demand share for tech talent.

The automotive industry is aggressively transitioning from traditional internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. The engineering industry, on the other hand, is taking steps to further advance Industry 4.0, while the telecom industry is actively exploring new ways to implement and leverage 5G networks, according to ‘Skills Report FY23’ by Quess Corp.

