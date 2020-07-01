Non-subsidised LPG prices hiked for the second consecutive month - check new rates here

Non-subsidised Liquified Petroleum Gas or LPG cylinder prices have been hiked up to Rs 4.50 across metro cities with effect from July 1.

This is the second consecutive upward hike in prices, a price revision that is done monthly by the government.

City Prices as of July 1, 2020 Previous prices Delhi Rs 594 Rs 593 Mumbai Rs 594 Rs 590.50 Kolkata Rs 620.50 Rs 616 Chennai Rs 610.50 Rs 606.50

Prices as on July 1 in metro cities Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai have been hiked in the range of Rs 1 to Rs 4.50.

Prices for the 19 kg LPG cylinder were also revised upwards for Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

City Prices as of July 1, 2020 Previous prices Delhi Rs 1135.50 Rs 1139.50 Mumbai Rs 1090.50 Rs 1087.50 Kolkata Rs 1197.50 Rs 1193.50 Chennai Rs 1254 Rs 1255

In Delhi, however, the 19 kg LPG cylinder price was slashed by Rs 4.