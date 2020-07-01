Non-subsidised LPG prices hiked for the second consecutive month - check new rates here

LPG price today: Prices as on July 1 in metro cities Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai have been hiked in the range of Rs 1 to Rs 4.50.
Non-subsidised Liquified Petroleum Gas or LPG cylinder prices have been hiked up to Rs 4.50 across metro cities with effect from July 1.
This is the second consecutive upward hike in prices, a price revision that is done monthly by the government.Prices as on July 1 in metro cities Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai have been hiked in the range of Rs 1 to Rs 4.50.
|City
|Prices as of July 1, 2020
|Previous prices
|Delhi
|Rs 594
|Rs 593
|Mumbai
|Rs 594
|Rs 590.50
|Kolkata
|Rs 620.50
|Rs 616
|Chennai
|Rs 610.50
|Rs 606.50
Prices for the 19 kg LPG cylinder were also revised upwards for Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.
In Delhi, however, the 19 kg LPG cylinder price was slashed by Rs 4.
|City
|Prices as of July 1, 2020
|Previous prices
|Delhi
|Rs 1135.50
|Rs 1139.50
|Mumbai
|Rs 1090.50
|Rs 1087.50
|Kolkata
|Rs 1197.50
|Rs 1193.50
|Chennai
|Rs 1254
|Rs 1255
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 09:41 am