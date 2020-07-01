App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 09:43 AM IST

Non-subsidised LPG prices hiked for the second consecutive month - check new rates here

LPG price today: Prices as on July 1 in metro cities Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai have been hiked in the range of Rs 1 to Rs 4.50.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Non-subsidised Liquified Petroleum Gas or LPG cylinder prices have been hiked up to Rs 4.50 across metro cities with effect from July 1.

This is the second consecutive upward hike in prices, a price revision that is done monthly by the government.

Prices as on July 1 in metro cities Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai have been hiked in the range of Rs 1 to Rs 4.50.
CityPrices as of July 1, 2020Previous prices
DelhiRs 594Rs 593
MumbaiRs 594Rs 590.50
KolkataRs 620.50Rs 616
ChennaiRs 610.50Rs 606.50

Prices for the 19 kg LPG cylinder were also revised upwards for Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

Close
In Delhi, however, the 19 kg LPG cylinder price was slashed by Rs 4.
CityPrices as of July 1, 2020Previous prices
DelhiRs 1135.50Rs 1139.50
MumbaiRs 1090.50Rs 1087.50
KolkataRs 1197.50Rs 1193.50
ChennaiRs 1254Rs 1255
 
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 09:41 am

