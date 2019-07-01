Non-subsidised LPG price reduced by over Rs 100 per cylinder

The cooking gas in Delhi will be priced at Rs 637 per cylinder from midnight tonight as against Rs 737.50 currently
The price of non-subsidised LPG on June 30 was cut by over Rs 100 per cylinder on the back of softening international rates, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said.
Subsidised cooking gas price will be Rs 494.35 per cylinder.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 07:40 am