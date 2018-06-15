App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Non-life insurers clock 10% growth in premium at Rs 10,516 cr in May

The 25 general insurers wrote a collective premium of Rs 9,744.85 crore in May this year, up by 8 percent from Rs 9,022.46 crore a year ago same month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The gross premium of non-life insurers increased by 9.6 percent to Rs 10,515.91 crore in May from the same month a year ago, according to the Irdai data. The non-life insurance firms had recorded gross written premium of Rs 9,597.84 crore in May 2017.

Of the 33 firms, 25 are general insurers, six are standalone private players and two are specialised public sector undertaking insurers.

The 25 general insurers wrote a collective premium of Rs 9,744.85 crore in May this year, up by 8 percent from Rs 9,022.46 crore a year ago same month.

For the six standalone private sector health insurance providers, their gross premium during the month rose by 43.8 percent to Rs 654.36 crore against Rs 455.15 crore a year earlier, according to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) data.

related news

The two specialised PSU insurers -- Agricultural Insurance Co of India and Export Credit Guaranteed Corporation of India -- had a collective premium of Rs 116.70 crore during the month, down by 3 per cent from Rs 120.23 crore.

On a cumulative basis during the first two months of this fiscal, the total premium of all the non-life insurers grew by 11.96 percent to Rs 24,397.09 crore from Rs 21,791.08 crore in April-May 2017-18.

For general insurance companies, premium for the first two months was up by 11.07 per cent to Rs 22,938.71 crore as against Rs 20,653.19 crore in the corresponding two months of 2017-18.

Standalone private health insurers registered a growth of 36.34 percent in their premium during April-May at Rs 1,267.18 crore from Rs 929.40 crore.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 08:25 pm

tags #Business #Economy

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.