App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nomura sees GDP growth target below 7% in 2019-20

Global slowdown, tight financial conditions and political uncertainty in the election year will be the biggest headwinds for growth, the report by Japanese brokerage Nomura has said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The likelihood of Indian GDP growth coming at below 7 percent in 2019-20 is "very high" despite aiding factors like low oil prices and an expansionary budget, a report said Wednesday.

Global slowdown, tight financial conditions and political uncertainty in the election year will be the biggest headwinds for growth, the report by Japanese brokerage Nomura has said.

"These headwinds are likely to keep the growth mix skewed towards consumption and away from investment," the report said, adding the elections "worsen the outlook" for fresh investment.

The report seemed to suggest that the brokerage is not "too pessimistic" with its estimate of 6.8 percent growth in FY20 made public in December as against around 7 percent in FY19. It can be noted that the RBI has pegged FY20 growth at 7.4 percent.

related news

It said consumption stimulus in the budget is likely to add 0.4 percentage points to GDP growth, but the cut in public capital expenditure will shave off 0.2 percentage points.

"Monetary accommodation of fiscal stimulus effectively neuters the crowding out of private investment through the interest rate channel. However, upcoming elections will worsen the outlook for fresh investment," it said.

Elaborating on elections, it said we can expect investment growth to gradually gain some of its lost momentum from October 2019, when short-term political uncertainty ebbs and easier monetary policy starts to have a positive impact.

On oil, it said the crude prices are gaining momentum and pegged the benefit at only 0.1 percentage point.

The jump in credit is due to personal loans and shadow bank financing, it said, adding the NBFCs continue to face a liquidity crunch from risk-averse mutual fund backers.

As this is impacting the real economy, visible in sectors such as commercial real estate and small and medium enterprises, these issues can drag down GDP growth by 0.2-0.3 percentage points, it said.

In 2018, the cyclical recovery was driven by natural tailwinds of remonetisation and escape from GST-related teething issues, it said, stressing that 2019 will not be the same as earlier year.

"Given headwinds are currently overpowering tailwinds, we maintain our sub-7 percent GDP growth for FY20," it said.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 10:02 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Nomura

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Uma Bharti Warns of ‘Violent Backlash’ if Muslims Don’t Drop Ide ...

EK Faction Calls Appointment of AP​ Faction's Musliyar as Grand Muft ...

Manjit Singh, Lili Das Star in Final Leg of Indian Grand Prix

Rummenigge 'Irritated' After Loew Ditches Bayern Trio

Air India's Delhi-Frankfurt Flight Faces Mid-air Decompression, Return ...

Alliance With CPI(M) Should Be Public, Else It'll Look Like Marriage o ...

E-Buzz: Vicky Kaushal’s Setiquette

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Makes Unscheduled Trip to Islamabad Amid ...

Elderly Man Thrashed by 13 Policemen in Uttar Pradesh, Dies of Heart A ...

BJP shoots itself in foot with Amit Shah's claim of '250 killed' in Ba ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Punjab's debt-ridden cultivators continue to take their own lives as C ...

In Syria's Baghouz, last village under Islamic State control, militant ...

Donald Trump withdraws GSP duty benefits for India: Seven charts decod ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Youthful Ajax reinvent Total Football in Bernabeu to ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a beautiful glimpse of his dream project!

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...

Sonam Kapoor strikes a pose with Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika ...

Amitabh Bachchan sells the Rolls Royce Phantom that Vidhu Vinod Chopra ...

This International Women's Day, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni attempts to ...

Arbaaz Khan hasn’t invited brother Salman Khan on his show and he ha ...

Kylie Jenner is the world's youngest self made billionaire, but Twitte ...

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar may tie the knot in April or May!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.