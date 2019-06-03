Global brokerages revise down GDP forecast for FY20; see RBI cutting rates

Global brokerage firms revised their FY20 growth estimates and see the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee slash rates by at least 25 bps after their next meeting.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.8 percent in January-March, official data released on May 31 showed, confirming fears of a slowdown. The growth in GDP was slowest since 2014-15.

Slowdown signs have been visible since last year, with GDP growing 6.6 percent in October-December 2018. National income data showed that gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes, grew 5.7 percent in January-March 2019. It was 7.9 percent in the same quarter last year and 6.3 percent in October-December 2018.

“The Q4FY19 GDP growth was below market expectations. The slowdown reflects a combination of global weakness and continued domestic drags. High-frequency data suggest the slowdown continues into Q1FY20,” Nomura said in a report.

It expects a slow recovery to start from Q2FY20, risking the FY20 forecast of 6.8 percent. At the June 6 policy meeting, it expects RBI to reduce repo rate by 25 bps to 5.75 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India may continue to hold ‘neutral’ stance, but the global investment bank expects the RBI to state that it will keep banking system liquidity marginally positive.

Here’s what other brokerage firms commented on India GDP growth and upcoming RBI policy meeting:

HSBC:

A weaker private sector activity dragged growth lower than expected in Q4. The slowdown was evident across agri, industry, investment and exports.

The growth is likely to remain weak in the next quarter, before improving in H2. RBI is expected to cut rates by 25 bps at the upcoming June meeting.

We expect growth to pick up again to 7 percent ballpark in H2FY19. HSBC expects the RBI to maintain liquidity at a slight surplus.

Goldman Sachs:

India’s GDP growth decelerated more than expected in Q4FY19. Fixed investments and exports led the slowdown.

Goldman Sachs expects to see a pick-up in the second half of the calendar year. Lower oil prices, improved sentiment and progress on reforms is likely to support growth. NBFC concerns, if persist for longer, could pose a downside risk.

Citigroup:

The Q4 GDP growth fell more than expected to 5.8 percent YoY, lowest since Q4FY14. The Q4 GDP was led by a sharp slowdown in investments.

Investment’s contribution to GDP growth fell to 1.1 ppt. In annual terms, FY19 GDP also fell to a 5-year low of 6.8 percent YoY.

Deutsche Bank:

The growth rate fell below 6 percent in Q4 and the RBI is now likely to cut repo by 25 bps and CRR by 50 bps.

The global investment bank revised down FY20 full-year GDP growth forecast to 7 percent from 7.4 percent earlier.

Deutsche Bank expects a negative base effect to keep GDP growth at 6-6.2 percent in H1. It forecasts the growth momentum to improve to above 7.5 percent in H2FY20.

