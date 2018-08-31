App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nominee directors on insurance firms boards cannot be CEOs in related entities: IRDAI

Insurers have been asked to ensure that there is no conflict of interest due to board appointments

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nominee directors on the board of insurance companies cannot be chief executives or hold any other post responsible for soliciting insurance business in an insurance intermediary, said Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India in a circular.

Nominee directors represent insurance agents and other intermediaries like corporate agents and brokers on the board of insurance companies.

IRDAI said that for nominee directors there should be no conflict of interest or prejudice against policyholders due to these appointments.

Further, the regulatory body also said that no remuneration can be paid to these nominee directors without IRDAI approval. They will only be eligible to get sitting fees.

Insurance companies will also be required to submit a brief profile of the proposed nominee directors as well as a certificate from their managing director/chief executive officer confirming that there is no conflict of interest.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 09:53 pm

