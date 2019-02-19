No video conferencing, state FMs insist on one-on-one for next GST Council meeting

Some state finance ministers want the GST Council meeting scheduled to be held on February 20 postponed as they feel issues as crucial as a special scheme for real estate sector should not be discussed through video conferencing, sources told Moneycontrol.

As many as finance ministers of six states, including Delhi, Kerala and Punjab, have requested Arun Jaitley, head of the GST Council, to postpone the 33rd GST Council meeting and requested physical presence for the meeting.

The meeting is also expected to address another issue — single rate of tax on lottery — that some states believe should be taken up in the presence of each and every member of the Council.

Currently, the GST Council has 33 members, including Jaitley and state finance minister or any other representative from every state.

The Council is expected to meet to consider the reports of two ministerial panels pertaining to real estate and lottery.

One of the panels, headed by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has recommended 5 percent GST on under-construction properties and 3 percent tax in case of affordable housing category. However, in both cases, input tax credit (ITC) cannot be claimed.

Currently, GST is levied at an effective rate of 12 percent (standard rate of 18 percent less a deduction of six percent as land value) on premium housing and effective rate of eight percent (concessional rate of 12 percent less a deduction of four percent as land value) on affordable housing on payments made for under-construction property or ready-to-move-in flats where completion certificate has not been issued at the time of sale.

The panel headed by Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has uniformity of taxation on lottery under GST and has recommended 18 or 28 percent tax rate. The final called will be taken by the Council.

Under GST, state-organised lottery falls under the 12 percent tax slab while state-authorised lottery attracts 28 percent tax.