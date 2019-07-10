App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

No proposal to privatise Railways: Piyush Goyal

The response of the Railway to a question on privatisation came against the backdrop of a proposal of the national transporter to give two trains to private operators.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There is no proposal to privatise Indian Railways, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

The response of the Railway to a question on privatisation came against the backdrop of a proposal of the national transporter to give two trains to private operators.

In a written reply, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said "no specific passenger train has been identified to be run by private payers so far."

Close

However, sources have said that Railways have identified New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express, but no official announcement has been made.

related news

Responding to a supplementary, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said further studies on the issue are on and trials will be held in the coming days.

In his written response, Goyal said, "...there is no proposal to privatise Indian Railways".

He was asked whether he is aware that a report submitted to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2018 had highlighted challenges presented by largescale privatisation to protection of human rights.

In a separate written reply, Goyal said that as on April 1 this year, there were 189 new lines projects totalling 21,443 kilometres in various stages of planning/ approval/ execution, which will connect areas not covered so far under railway network.

"Launching of new railway projects to cater to the increasing passenger footfall and to connect areas not covered so far under railway network is a need-based ongoing process subject to commercial justification, operational requirement, technical feasibility and resource availability," he said.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 01:38 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.