No proposal to cut taxes on fuel, says petroleum minister

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Rajya Sabha that the government at present has no proposal to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel.

On February 10, price of petrol in Delhi touched a new peak of Rs 87.60 a litre and that of diesel was seen at Rs 77.73 a litre, after a hike of 30 paise and 25 paise, respectively. After the recent spike in fuel prices, there were speculations that the government may opt for a cut in taxes. The ministry of petroleum had reportedly approached the finance ministry seeking relief on excise duty.

There is no proposal to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel at present, Pradhan said in a written reply. He added that taxes are increased or decreased depending on several factors like the requirement of the government and market situation.

The government had raised excise duty in March when crude oil prices were down and touched a historic low of $19 a barrel in April. At one point on February 10, the price of Brent crude was seen at $61.12 a barrel, after breaching the $60-mark a day ago. The recent surge in global crude oil prices was following a decision by Saudi Arabia to reduce supply in February and March. This was after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to reduce the supply of crude oil as an effort to revive prices.

Pradhan said though the international crude price is an indicator of fuel price, it is benchmarked to the international product prices. He added that both the state and the Centre governments use taxes as a means of resource collection and use it to meet welfare commitments and development priorities.

Fuel prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or value-added tax. When the prices were low, several state governments too had increased duties to boost their revenue.

The excise duty on petrol was raised to Rs 32.98 per litre from Rs 19.98 and diesel to Rs 31.83 per litre from Rs 15.83. Every Re 1 a litre increase in excise duty adds approximately Rs 14,500 crore to the government’s kitty.