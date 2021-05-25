No proposal to bring jet fuel, petroleum products under GST ambit: Report

The GST Council is scheduled to meet on May 28, amid the ongoing second (Representative Image)

There is no proposal to include jet fuel, natural gas, and petroleum products under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

The GST Council will take a view on including these under the ambit of GST at an opportune time, the news channel reported.

The GST Council is scheduled to meet on May 28, amid the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The Fitment Committee is not favour of reducing the GST rate on COVID-19 vaccines, and the rate will likely to remain in the 5 percent slab, the news channel reported.

There is no proposal to lower the existing GST rate of masks, sanitisers, ventilators, and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

However, there has been a suggestion to cut the GST rate on medical-grade oxygen, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters and COVID-19 testing kits from 12 percent to 5 percent.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)