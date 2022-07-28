No progress in resuming trade with Pakistan, Centre tells Parliament

There has been no progress made on resuming trade ties between India and Pakistan over the last three years, the Centre has informed the Parliament.

"In August 2019, Pakistan announced the suspension of bilateral trade with India. Pakistan partially relaxed its ban on trade with India in September 2019 by permitting trade in certain pharmaceutical products," V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha on July 28.

"There has not been any progress regarding resumption of trade with Pakistan since then," Muraleedharan added.

Pakistan suspended trade with India on August 7 2019, days after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 and removed Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

The move saw trade between India and Pakistan slump to $329.26 million in FY21 from $2.56 billion in FY19.

India's exports to Pakistan amounted to $2.07 billion in FY19 - 0.63 percent of all its exports - while imports stood at $494.87 million. In FY22, India exported $513.82 million worth of goods to its neighbour - just 0.12 percent of all its exports - and imported a mere $2.54 million worth of merchandise.

As per data on the commerce ministry's website, India's exports to Pakistan in the first two months of FY23 totalled $142.14 million. The biggest item of export was 'sugar and sugar confectionary', which accounted for $85.84 million - 60 percent of all exports to Pakistan.