No justification for $95 oil price assumed in RBI's CPI forecast, says MPC's Jayanth Varma

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 27, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India's inflation forecast for 2023-24 assumes $95 per barrel as the price of India’s crude oil basket, which many economists think is too high

Varma is one of the three external members on the Monetary Policy Committee.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) assumption on the price of crude oil in its latest inflation forecast cannot be justified, Jayanth Varma, one of the three external members on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), told Moneycontrol in an interview.

"In the December meeting, the forecast assumed $100 per barrel (as the price of India's crude oil basket) when futures were at $85 per barrel," Varma told Moneycontrol in an interview following the release of the minutes of the February 6-8 meeting of the MPC on February 22.

"Since then, it has remained at around $80-85, although it goes up and down. The RBI's response has been only to cut the assumption from $100 to $95. Further, more and more of India's crude purchases are from Russia, which is at $60 a barrel," he said.

"Even if we assume that we are buying crude, on average, at $70 or so, to assume that the crude price is $95 — there is no justification whatsoever for that; there was none in December and there is none now," Varma added.