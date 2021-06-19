MARKET NEWS

No intention to delay fixing minimum wages: Labour Ministry

The clarification comes amid reports that forming an expert group on the issue with three-year term is an attempt to delay fixing minimum wages and national floor wages.

PTI
June 19, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST

The government has no intention to delay fixing minimum wages and national floor wages, the labour ministry said on June 19.

Earlier this month, the ministry announced that the Centre has constituted an expert group under the chairmanship of renowned economist Ajit Mishra to provide technical inputs and recommendations on fixing these wages. The tenure of the expert group is three years.

"It has come to the notice that certain section of the Press and some of the stakeholders have opined this as an attempt to delay the fixation of Minimum Wages and National Floor Wages by the government.

​"This is clarified that the government does not have any such intention and the Expert Group will submit its recommendations to the government as early as possible," the ministry said.

The tenure of the expert group has been kept as three years so that even after fixing minimum wages and national floor wages, the government may seek technical inputs/advice from the group on related subjects, as and when required, it further said.

The first meeting of the group was held on June 14, 2021 and the second is scheduled for June 29, it added.

Minimum wage is different for different categories of workers.

National floor wage refers to the minimum level of wage that is applicable to all categories of workers across the country.
TAGS: #Economy #India #Labour Ministry #minimum wages
first published: Jun 19, 2021 02:14 pm

