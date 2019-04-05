App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No increase in IRDAI members' retirement age for now

IRDAI had sought an extension in retirement age to 65 years from 62 years at present

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Representative image
Whatsapp

The age of retirement of whole-time members of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is unlikely to be increased from 62 years to 65 years. Sources told Moneycontrol that while the regulator had sent a proposal to the government on this matter, the age has been retained at 62 years.

"What IRDAI had sought was that the whole-time members should be treated on a par with the practices prevalent for those in other regulatory bodies," said a senior official.

Other bodies like Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) have a retirement age of 65 years.

For any new appointment at IRDAI, the applicants need to have a minimum of two years of residual service. The candidate's age should not exceed 60 years at the time of application.

All appointments at IRDAI are approved by the appointments committee of the cabinet that is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When two candidates have similar qualifications, age is a criterion that is used for the selection of candidates in the system.

Filling senior regulatory positions has been a lengthy process in the past as well due to delays in the appointments at the ACC level. Having 65 years as the retirement age could make the waiting time shorter as existing members could continue for three more years.

According to the IRDA Act 1999, whole-time members have a tenure of five years provided they do not continue after they have attained the age of 62 years. As per the SEBI Act 1992, whole time members have a tenure of five years or until they attain the age of 65 years, whichever was earlier.
 In order to bring uniformity/parity in respective provisions of IRDA Act 1999 and SEBI Act 1992, IRDAI had earlier decided to refer the matter be referred to DFS, Ministry of Finance along with any other substantive amendments required in any other provisions of the IRDA Act.

The Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission (FSLRC) had recommended that Sebi, IRDAI, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) and Forward Markets Commission (FMC). FMC has already been merged with Sebi.

Sources said while having a unified financial regulator was some time away, the idea was to have a uniform mechanism of appointments and tenure among the regulators. This could just be the first step and many more gaps could be bridged in terms of rules to bring both regulators on an equal footing.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 07:43 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

