App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 08:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

No government subsidy for sugarcane farmers in India: Raju Shetti

He said the government has not given any such subsidy to sugarcane farmers in India as claimed by Australia and other countries in their petition at the WTO.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Farmer leader Raju Shetti on Monday said the Indian government has not given any sugarcane subsidy as claimed by Australia at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

He said the government has not given any such subsidy to sugarcane farmers in India as claimed by Australia and other countries in their petition at the WTO.

The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader was speaking with reporters at an event organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ).

Close

"We are ready for a dialogue with the Union government on this issue," he said.

related news

Shetti asked the Centre to provide relief to farmers in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We recently visited the Kashmir Valley to take stock of the condition of farmers. We found that apple trade is in bad condition.

"Therefore, we are appealing to the Union government to provide required aid and relief to farmers in the region," he said.

Speaking about the Centre's move to scrap Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs), he said if there is any corruption in these committees, the government should take measures to prevent it and create alternative marketplace for farmers.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 08:32 am

tags #Economy #government #India #subsidy #sugarcane

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home