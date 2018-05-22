App
May 22, 2018 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No government directive to control fuel price: IOCL Chairman Sanjiv Singh

Petrol prices have increased by an average Rs.2.2 per litre and diesel prices have increased by an average Rs. 2.1 per litre over the past nine days.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Chairman Sanjiv Singh has said that there is no directive from the government to control fuel prices. He added that even though spikes in prices were happening earlier also, IOCL had decided to hold the prices for 19 days.

His statement comes amid sharp hikes in fuel prices after the Karnataka polls.  On Tuesday, the prices were hiked for the ninth consecutive day.

Petrol prices have shot up by an average Rs. 2.2 per litre in the past nine days with petrol per litre now costing Rs. 76.87 in Delhi, Rs. 79.53 in Kolkata, Rs. 84.70 in Mumbai and Rs. 79.79 in Chennai.

Diesel prices have increased by an approximate Rs. 2.1 per litre over the past nine days with diesel per litre costing Rs. 68.08 in Delhi, Rs. 70.63 in Kolkata. Rs. 72.48 in Mumbai, Rs. 71.87 in Chennai.

Soaring fuel prices can be attributed to rising crude oil prices in the international market, where crude oil was priced at $80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014. Adding to the woes, was a weakening rupee against the US dollar. The rupee had has weakened by nearly 6 per cent per dollar so far this year.

While Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured that the “government will work out something soon”, IOCL chairman has said that all petroleum products should come under GST.

