 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

No regulatory framework from Sebi, RBI yet, financial influencers turn threats to markets

S.N.Thyagarajan & Meghna Mittal
Apr 25, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

The steady rise of influencers in India doling out financial and investment advice, without being qualified to do so, has been detrimental at times, especially in the case of recent start-up listings

Unregistered financial influencers can be booked for violating the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices regulations.

With no regulation in place yet from Sebi and the Reserve Bank, financial influencers have turned into a risk for investors as they give investment advices without being qualified to do so, induce stock price movements, and appear detrimental to recent listings.

Financial influencers are those who give layman investors information on stocks and advise them on investments in equity and other financial markets.

Sebi requires that a person or an entity must be registered on its rolls to provide stock tips. However, most persons providing such tips on social media are not registered, which directly violates the norm.

The modus operandi followed by such persons is to first buy shares of a company through trading accounts and circulate favourable messages about those scrips through social media among their thousands of subscribers, inducing them to purchase those shares, driving up the prices. The financial influencers then sell their pre-acquired shares, thereby pocketing large amounts of profits for themselves.