No deadline for submitting details for loan-waiver, don't panic: H D Kumaraswamy tells farmers

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Friday asked farmers to submit requisite details to avail of Rs 45,000 crore farm-loan waiver announced by the government and said there is no need to panic as no deadline has been fixed to submit the forms.

Kumaraswamy said misinformation was being spread in the state that there is a deadline to avail of the benefit, "causing panic among farmers".

The chief minister said his cabinet has approved a 'debt relief act' that aims to protect farmers from harassment at the hands of private lenders and appealed them not to take extreme steps like committing suicide.

The state is now awaiting approval from the Centre to roll out the legislation.

"We will be successful in implementing the loan waiver scheme, if farmers provide all details properly. There is no deadline for this. No need to fear. Don't pay heed to misinformation," Kumaraswamy told reporters after meeting the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the debt relief law and flood aid.

Under the Rs 45,000-crore loan waiver scheme, farmers are required to submit certain details so that the government can transfer funds directly into their bank accounts and ensure no middlemen takes advantage, he said.

There is no deadline as such and farmers need not worry that they have to leave farm work and run around for submitting the form, he added.

On the debt relief law, Kumaraswamy said the Union Home Ministry had sought two clarifications. "We have gave that clarifications to them," he said.

"The act will be cleared. I appeal to farmers not to commit suicide due to harassment by private lenders. Please take advantage of the loan waiver scheme," Kumaraswamy said and assured the government is with farmers.

JDS chief and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and his son PWD minister H D Revanna were present in the meeting.