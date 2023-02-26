 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No ban on onion exports; $523 million exported during Apr-Dec 2022: Commerce ministry

Feb 26, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

During April-December this fiscal, the exports rose by 16.3 per cent to USD 523.8 million.

There is no ban on exports of onion and India has shipped the commodity worth USD 523.8 million during April-December 2022, the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

It said that only the export of onion seed is restricted.

"Government has not restricted or prohibited the export of onions," the ministry said in a statement.

In December 2022, onion exports rose by about 50 per cent to USD 52.1 million.