Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

No antidumping duty on dust control film imported from China, 3 other countries

PTI

India will not impose antidumping duty on dust control film from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Korea as the commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has not found any impact due to the alleged dumped imports.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in its final findings stated that "the domestic industry is not suffering injury on account of the imports" from these four regions.

"The authority is of the view that imposition of antidumping duty is not warranted in the present investigation....The authority considers it appropriate to not recommend antidumping duty," DGTR said in a notification.

Garware Polyester had filed an application before the directorate for initiation of antidumping investigation and imposition of the duty on imports of "sun and/or dust control film" from these countries.

The product is a kind of specialty polyethylene/polyester film. It is known by different names in the trade and market parlance, such as sun films, window film, solar films and solar window films.

In the findings, DGTR concluded that the imports from from the four regions and the goods produced by the domestic industry are not like articles.

Indian industry has always raised concerns over increasing imports from China or dumping of products from that country. The trade deficit between India and China has increased to USD 63.12 billion in 2017-18 from USD 51.11 billion in the previous fiscal.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 03:13 pm

tags #China #Economy #India

