Nitish Kumar flags off power projects worth over Rs 7500 crore

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar flagged off power projects worth over Rs 7,500 crore and expressed confidence that each household in the state would be electrified by the end of this year.

At a function here where Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Power minister Vijendra Prasad Yadav were also present, Kumar inaugurated, laid foundation stones for or dedicated to the public power projects worth Rs 7522.28 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar expressed confidence that his government would meet its target of electrifying each household in the state by the end of this year.

"Total power generation in the state was a mere 700 MW in 2005 when we assumed power. This has risen to 5008 MW, as per figures of July, 2018. We have indeed come a long way", the chief minister remarked.

He also said that three power units in the state - Kanti, Navinagar and Barauni - have been handed over to the NTPC which was likely to "ensure better power generation and availability of electricity to consumers in Bihar at cheaper rates".

He said his government was providing subsidy to domestic consumers besides developing special "agriculture feeders" to cater to the electricity requirements of those involved in farming.

"Replacement of worn out cables and curbing of power theft is also going on war footing", he added.

Speaking at the same function, Sushil Kumar Modi said "from September 15 this year, the work of installing pre-paid meters will begin. We hope to cover 18 lakh households in the next year and a half. A mobile app will also be launched to help consumers recharge their pre-paid meters".

The DyCM, who also holds the Finance portfolio, claimed "power sector in the state has this year helped us realise Rs 8000 crore in revenue. This is an increase of 38 per cent compared with the previous year".