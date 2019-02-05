App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for Rs 2,300cr highway projects in Odisha on Feb 6

Officials believe that reducing traffic congestion at these locations will help to connect mineral rich areas of Angul and Dhenkanal faster with these cities

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, will conduct Bhoomi Pujan and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 2,345 crore at Dhenkanal in Odisha on February 6.

The projects include four laning of the 41.73 km long section between Talcher and Kamakhyanagar, 51.1 km section between Kamakhyanagar and Duburi and 39.4 km section between Duburi and Chandikhole section.

All of these projects are on national highway 200 (new NH 53). The cost of each of these projects, as per government estimates, are Rs 795.18 crore, Rs 761.11 crore and Rs 789.23 crore, respectively.

Also read | Budget 2019: Govt increases highways budget by 6%, allocates Rs 83k crore for 2019-20

“The projects will have appropriate structures to reduce traffic congestion and ensure safety of road users,” the ministry said in a statement.

Officials believe that reducing traffic congestion at these locations will help to connect mineral rich areas of Angul and Dhenkanal faster with these cities.

Gadkari plans to award 20,000 km of national highways in 2018-19 and construct 16,410 km of highway projects. Till December 2018, the ministry constructed 9,829 km of national highways and awarded projects for 6,500 km. The revised budgetary estimate for highways stands at Rs 78,625 crore.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 03:24 pm

tags #Highways #India #infrastructure #Nitin Gadkari

